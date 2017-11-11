Ghyll juniors round off fine year with presentation

Ghyll Golf Club Juniors ended their season with a Presentation Evening attended by the trophy winners and their families and friends.
On the evening, President and Junior Organiser Bob Presland thanked fellow members and sponsors, Silver Cross, Silentnight and KJ Exibitions for their support.
Ghyll’s juniors had a successful season winning the Bradford Union of Golf Clubs Junior Second Division, and Matt Stevens winning the Boys’ Championship.
