Gritty display sends the All Blacks top of the table

Colne and Nelson climbed to the top of the league with a well-earned 29-21 victory on Merseyside at Crosby St Mary’s.

An excellent start was made by Colne, and in just the second minute Adam Hartley picked the ball up in the opposition 22 and was able to wriggle his through the defence and put the ball down under the sticks.

Action from Saturdays win at Crosby St Marys Pictures courtesy of Amelia Bullock

The kick was converted by Dean Edwards.

Just seven minutes later, some fine work by debutant Nathan Brown saw him collect the ball from the lineout, and some excellent support by the Colne forwards saw him ride a couple of heavy tackles and drop over the white line close to the left hand corner.

On this occasion the kick was not converted, leaving Colne 12 points to the good.

Crosby then got the ball over the line in the 25th minute, which was converted, and again 10 minutes later, despite some fine defence by Colne, they were able to cross the try line once more.

The kick was again converted, leaving Crosby leading by 14 points to 12.

Colne came back strongly and almost got the ball over the line on a number of occasions, and were firmly entrenched in the Crosby half during the last 10 minutes of the first half.

In the 39th minute, Colne were awarded a penalty in the Crosby 22.

A quick tap and go by Kyle Hargreaves saw Luke Edwards take the ball, and with the Crosby defenders powerless to act, he was able to run the ball over the line.

The kick was converted by Jordan Cardwell.

That was the final action of the first half, leaving Colne leading 19 points to 14.

Not long after the restart, Crosby got a further converted try which left them just edging the score in their favour, 24 points to 21.

In the 55th minute, some intense pressure on the Crosby defence paid off and allowed Hargreaves to scoop the ball up when it rebounded off a Crosby player and dot the ball down over the line, kick not converted.

The final score came in the 75th minute when flying full back Ernest Tino broke on the right wing, and with a deft body swerve left the defence floundering, and he was able to drop gracefully over the try

line.

The kick was not converted and shortly afterwards the referee blew up for full time, leaving Colne the victors, 29 points to 21.

This was not a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination at times but credit must go to every single one of the players involved, who all contributed.

Colne’s next game is on Saturday, November 11th at Broughton RUFC.