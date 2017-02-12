Herbie makes dream move to the Broncos

Talented Barrowford teensager Herbie Farnworth has officially been signed for Australian Rugby League club, the Brisbane Broncos.

This deal is the culmination of years of hard work and follows on from the 17-year-old’s last three summers in Queensland’s capital where he played in various youth teams and trained with the Brisbane Broncos elite squad.

Credited as the league’s most successful club over the past two decades and one of Australia’s most watched rugby teams, the Brisbane Broncos promise Herbie a bright future.

The former Blacko Primary School pupil is no stranger to success when it comes to all things rugby league.

In March last year, Herbie made his England Under 16’s debut one to remember in a two-test series against France.

After making a game-saving tackle in the first test, Herbie went on to claim the man of the match accolade following a stunning solo try in the second series that resulted in a 28-20 victory.

The teenager, who favours the full-back position, travelled out to Queensland with his mother Joanne Farnworth.

Proud father Richard Farnworth, director at Farnworth Rose Solicitors said: “My wife and I could not be prouder.

“To be signed for one of the world’s most successful rugby league club at his age is astounding.

“Herbie deserves all credit due to him.

“As a family, we cannot wait to see what the future holds for Herbie Down Under.”

The Broncos take on the Jets in their first pre-season outing of the new campaign on Saturday.