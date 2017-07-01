Irene takes the honours in first major of season

Colne ladies competed for Dora Riddiough Trophy – the first major of the season.

Long time member Irene Lonsdale took the honours with a score of 90-20-70, three shots less than second place Tina Fishwick.

l Members at Ghyll Golf Club joined the Heroic Fundraising Drive for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The day, organised by the Ladies Section saw members tee off on the longest day at 4-15 a.m. and play 72 holes.

Over £2,000 was raised.

On Sunday, Brian Craddock won the E. Nicholson Memorial Trophy (78-14-64).

Division One winner was Ian Graham (75-8-67), Division Two winner was Ashley Smith (82-12-70)and Division Three winner was Dave Bellwood (89-20-69).