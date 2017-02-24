Lessons to learn for Colne in home defeat to Bury

Colne have some lessons to be learnt from this defeat, but can take some positives going forward.

Saturday saw Bury make the trip over to Holt House, which hosted President’s Day up at the club, while shirt sponsors Northern Cheeky Monkeys Scooter Club presented the first team with their new kit, leading to a good turnout of spectators.

Action from Saturday's home game with Bury

Bury were three points to the good within five minutes of the kick-off following a penalty for an infringement in the scrum.

Within five minutes, good work by the Colne pack saw them steal the ball in the scrum from Bury’s put in, and a quick pick and go from Matty Tindall saw him put the ball down under the sticks, leaving himself an easy conversion.

Almost straight from the kick-off, Bury ran the ball over the try line for another five points, with the kick not converted.

Despite some good work by Colne, Bury managed to run in another two converted tries before half-time, leaving the score at the halfway mark Colne 7, Bury 25.

A good start to the second half saw Connor Kinnane get the ball, and with some strong hand offs and a dummy, he was able to drop over the line almost straight from the kick-off, with Tindall making the conversion.

Unfortunately, the next few scores were all Bury’s, until the 60th minute, when a dash down the right hand wing by the ever-improving Ernest Tino saw him crash over in the corner for a Colne try.

Matty Tindall converted the kick.

Some good work then ensued over the next few minutes, with a notable performance from Adam Padgett, who showed fantastic strength in attack, with some crashing runs and solid defence in the scrum.

A further try in the 70th minute by Kinnae saw the score close to 35-26 in Bury’s favou,r and despite a tense last few minutes Colne were unable to add to their score, leaving Bury the winners.

Colne will look to build on their display tomorrow, when they host Thornton Cleveleys in a re-arranged fixture, before a home game with Tarleton on Saturday, March 4th, kick-off 3 p.m.

Colne and Nelson seconds are next in action a week tomorrow when they travel to face Leyland Warriors, also at 3 p.m.

l Colne and Nelson will be holding a former players’ reunion on March 25th, to coincide with the home game at Holt House against Didsbury Toc H.

Proceedings start at 1 p.m. with an under 16s game, followed by a buffet, and then the main match at 2-15 p.m.