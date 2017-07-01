Medals galore for Colne ASC pair in Aberdeen

Two Colne ASC swimmers travelled to Aberdeen for the British Masters and Senior Age Group Championships (50m).

On day one, Tony Catterall, in the 70 to 74 years age group, won the 1,500m Freestyle, before and Philip Croxall, in the 45 to 49 years age group, was third in the 200m Freestyle.

In the evening, both Tony and Philip were third in the 200m Individual Medley.

Day two saw the 400m Freestyle, in which Tony was first, and Philip third.

In the afternoon, Philip was fourth in the 200m Breaststroke, and in the evening, Tony was second in the 400m Individual Medley.

On the final day, Philip was fifth in the 100m Breaststroke, while Tony won the 200m Backstroke. Then in the final event, the 800m Freestyle. Tony won his event, while Philip was third.