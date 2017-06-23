Nat earns Roses contract

Barrowford’s Natalie Haythornthwaite is one of 24 players awarded full time contracts by England Netball in the run up to the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Fresh from winning her first Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final, the 24-year-old had more good news, as one of two players selected from Wasps, along with George Fisher, with another 12 drawn from the top leagues in Australia and New Zealand.

England went full-time as of June last year, as they aim to reach the World Cup Final in 2019, and their programme for 2017-18 will include two Quad Series events, a three-match series in New Zealand, the 2017 Fast5 tournament, a home international series and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The England Roses players awarded full time contracts are: Ama Agbeze (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Summer Artman (Herts Mavericks), Sara Bayman (Central Pulse), Eleanor Cardwell (Severn Stars), Ella Clark (Loughborough Lightning), Jade Clarke (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Beth Cobden (Loughborough Lightning), Kadeen Corbin (Mainland Tactix), Sasha Corbin (Northern Mystics), George Fisher (Wasps), Stacey Francis (West Coast Fever), Jodie Gibson (Severn Stars), Serena Guthrie (Giants), Natalie Haythornthwaite (Wasps), Joanne Harten (Giants), Helen Housby (New South Wales Swifts), Hannah Joseph (Loughborough Lightning), Leah Kennedy (Team Northumberland), Gabby Marshall (Manchester Thunder), Laura Malcolm (Severn Stars), Geva Mentor (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Chelsea Pitman (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Natalie Panagarry (Loughborough Lightning), Razia Quashie (Herts Mavericks).