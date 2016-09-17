Natalie buzzing about exciting move to Wasps

Barrowford netballer Natalie Haythornthwaite admitted joining new Superleague franchise Wasps was “too good an opportunity to turn down.”

The Wasps brand, more renowned for rugby, have created a netball team which will compete in the expanded Vitality Netball Superleague next year, and be based at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

And Director of Netball Tamsin Greenway persuaded Natalie to join the new venture from Manchester Thunder, with whom she reached the Grand Final last season.

The 24-year-old said: “I had a chat with Tamsin Greenway and it was too good an opportunity to turn down,

“I’m a big fan of her as a player and a coach.

“It’s hard to leave Thunder after such a good year – it was the first time I’ve been in the Grand Final. I love the girls, I made some good friendships, but it is one of those things, I wanted to take this exciting opportunity. We’ll be based at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, and it shows how the sport is growing.”

The England international is on a full-time contract with the Roses, and she hopes to win a place in the squad for the series with Jamaica in November: “It’s my aim to make the squad. The intensity of our training has increased and if we want to compete with the world’s best, we have to do that.”