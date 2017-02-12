Natalie helps Roses push world champions

Natalie Haythornthwaite’s introduction inspired an England fight back in the final game of their 2017 Quad Series as Tracey Neville’s side pushed Australia right to the wire.

The Roses responded admirably to their heavy defeat against New Zealand in Liverpool on Thursday and rattled the world champions with a determined display at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

The Diamonds held slender advantages at the end of the first quarter and at half-time, with the scoreline reading 24-21 heading in to the final half-hour.

But more than 7,000 fans housed inside the London venue cranked up the volume to carry the hosts through and as the third quarter came to a close they had taken a 36-34 lead.

Australia got their noses back in front early on in the final period at which point Hayhtornthwaite was introduced, replacing Sharni Layton as the England shooter sustained an injury in a tussle with Kadeen Corbin.

The Roses continued to close the deficit, with Haythornthwaite netting in a thrilling finale, and with 17 seconds remaining on the clock, and the score at 47-46, they secured a precious turnover in a bid to force extra-time.

However, Diamonds skipper Layton produced a match-winning interception.