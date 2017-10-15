Natalie is England’s Rose in final

Barrowford’s Natalie Haythornthwaite helped England retain their European Open Championships title as the Roses claimed a 72-50 victory over hosts Wales in the final.
The Wasps goal attack featured as England finished with a 100% record at the tournament, beating Scotland, Northern Ireland and Fiji on the way to the competition’s showpiece.
The Thistles threatened to be a thorn in England’s side but the new look side stood up to the challenge to win 61-48.
England faced their next opponents on the same day but showed no signs of fatigue as an impressive attacking display saw the Roses close the game against Northern Ireland with a well-deserved 75-44 victory.
Haythornthwaite and company moved on to the South Pacific nation of Fiji, currently ranked eighth in the world, but England’s prowess shone through in a 94-31 success.
Wales awaited in the final in Cardiff but the hosts struggled against England’s relentless defence as Haythornthwaite dominated their attack.
Led by captain Sasha Corbin, the Roses took a 40-26 advantage in to half-time before going on to clinch the championship and lift the trophy with a 72-50 triumph.
England now play a three-match series against Malawi in November before the four home nations compete at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast in April 2018.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.