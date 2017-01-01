Natalie keeps her place in Roses squad

Barrowford’s Natalie Haythornthwaite has again been named in the England Netball squad for the Netball Quad Series.

The Wasps Netball wing attack or goal attack entered double figures in senior caps for her country in the Vitality International Series against Jamaica last month.

And the 24-year-old will look to further her experience in three more games in the New Year, as England face South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in the Netball Quad Series.

The first half of the series will be played in South Africa, before the second half of the competition moves to England.

England Netball have named Australia World Cup winner Chelsea Locke in their squad for the internationals.

The 28-year-old from Sydney qualifies through her Yorkshire-born father.

The England squad is: Ama Agbeze (captain), Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke (vice captain), Beth Cobden, Kadeen Corbin, Jodie Gibson (Subject to fitness), Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby, Chelsea Locke, Geva Mentor, Natalie Panagarry, Rachel Shaw, Summer Artman. Reserves: Amy Clinton, George Fisher, Hannah Joseph, Leah Kennedy, Laura Malcolm, Chiara Semple.

The Quad Series Schedule is: Saturday, January 28, Durban – Australian Diamonds v New Zealand Silver Ferns; South Africa Proteas v England Roses; Tuesday, January 31, Durban – South Africa Proteas v Australian Diamonds; Thursday, February 2, Echo Arena, Liverpool – England Roses v New Zealand Silver Ferns; Sunday, February 5, SSE Arena Wembley, London – England Roses v Australian Diamonds; New Zealand Silver Ferns v South Africa Proteas.