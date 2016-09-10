Natalie links up with Wasps Netball

Jets v Surrey Storm - Natalie Haythornthwaite & Tuaine Keenan - Credit Chris Midgley

Barrowford’s England Roses netball star Natalie Haythornthwaite has joined Wasps Netball in Coventry for the 2017 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The 24-year-old, who can play wing attack or goal attack, was Tamsin Greenway’s ninth signing ahead of the season, which starts in February.

