Nelson Golf Club breaking down barriers in the sport

Golf continues to break down barriers and old perceptions about the sport – with Nelson Golf Club electing its first lady president.

Hard on the heels of Scottish club Muirfield voting to accept lady members for the first time, Lynn Hepworth takes over as President at Nelson Golf Club following their recent AGM.

Nelson GC is an enthusiastic supporter of the National Get in to Golf campaign

Lynn will lead the club through an exciting phase in its 115-year history as it looks to create a modern approach to looking after its members, attracting new players and developing the 18-hole course, which includes the appointment of a new head greenkeeper.

She is a fantastic example of how you are never too old to take on a new challenge in life.

Explains Lynn: “I was a very keen tennis player until a serious back injury in my late 50s stopped me from being able to run and change direction quickly, which put a stop to me playing.

“I was presented with a set of golf clubs for my 60th birthday and told to go and learn how to play.

“I booked a course of lessons, fell in love with the game, and joined Nelson in 2008.

“I am a firm believer that one is never too old to take up something new. All you need is a bit of determination and a healthy acceptance of the fact that, unlike juniors who just seem to get better and better with time, some days my golf will be better than others!

“But it is a great way to keep active and have a super social life.”

Lynn, who was a teacher for 40 years, added: “I was very proud to be elected Lady Captain in 2014 and Vice President in 2015 - and am looking forward to some exciting times for the club.”

Nelson is an enthusiastic supporter of the National Get into golf campaign and is offering a three-month trial membership for those interested in giving golf a go.

Lessons with the club professional Sam Punchard are included – and the club offers sets of clubs to borrow to make it even easier to start playing.

Club mentors also help newcomers feel at home.

And a special free taster session event is being held at the club today, from 6-8 p.m. with PGA professional Sam offering tips and advice.

It is hoped to be the first in a series of monthly events across the summer.

The club is actively looking to build its junior section further, following the success of last year’s free summer camps, which it hopes to repeat, along with creating links with local schools and community groups.