Nelson Golf Club raise funds for North West Air Ambulance

The ladies of Nelson Golf Club have presented a cheque of £3,000 to Liz Greenwood – the regional fund raiser for the North West Air Ambulance Charity.

The money was raised by the ladies of Nelson Golf Club for their lady captain Margaret Pickles’ charity fund, during her year of office.

They have raised this amount by holding various events including raffles, cake baking, fashion shows and rattling collecting tins at the various men’s open Competitions at the club.

The lady captain would like to thank all of her ladies for their tremendous support and help in raising this money, during her year of office.