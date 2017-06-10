Nelson reclaim ELGA Scratch Trophy at holders Clitheroe

Nelson Golf Club wrested the East Lancashire Golf Association Scratch Trophy from holders and hosts Clitheroe on Saturday.

Matthew Halstead from the victorious Nelson side was the only player to equal the course par of 71 on the day and won the trophy for the best individual gross score.

Clitheroe. missing Mark Ashworth – defending his Lancashire County Championship at Lancaster – totalled 308, two shots behind winners Nelson’s tally.

Nelson have dominated the event in recent years.

They last won the competition in 2012 – on their home course – and claimed the trophy in 1999, 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2007, before sharing the spoils with Green Haworth at Mytton Fold in 2008.

Nelson were also runners-up in 2013 and 2015.

The club also boast successes in the event in 1934, 1960, 1978 and 1990, in a competition history which stretches all the way back to 1907.

The ELGA Scratch Trophy presentation was made after the competition at Clitheroe, and pictured are, from left, Tony Holt , the ELGA President, David Lavin of Nelson, Phil Harward – captain of Nelson, Clitheroe captain Peter Hargreaves, and Nelson trio Geoff Butterworth, Nick Uttley and Matthew Halstead.