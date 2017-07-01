Pendle AC quartet off to English Schools’

Pendle Athletic Club have a talented quartet in action in the English Schools’ Track and Field Championship in Birmingham next weekend.

Joe Lonsdale, formerly of Park High School, will be competing in the 200m, where he won a championship Bronze medal in 2016 in Gateshead.

His race will take place a week tomorrow.

He recently won the Northern Athletic Championships in Manchester and has now been selected to compete for England in Cardiff at the Welsh Athletics Under 20 International Championships in July.

Leah Hillman, also formerly from Park High School, having just completed two years at Nelson and Colne College, will be competing in the Senior Girls’ Javelin on the same day.

Leah has proven to be a remarkable javelin thrower over the past few years, last year having won a Championship silver medal in Gateshead.

Leah has also been selected to represent England in Cardiff in the Javelin at the Welsh Athletics Under 20 International Championships on July 12th.

Alex Baker, a current Park High School pupil, will also be competing in the Inter Girls’ Javelin on the Saturday.

She also competed last year in the junior girls at Gateshead and earned her place by winning the Lancashire Athletic Championships and Lancashire Schools’ Javelin with a Championship best performance.

And Zoe Kidney, who has just completed her GCSEs at Fisher-More School, will also be competing in the Inter Girls’ Javelin and has consistently thrown above the standard for English Schools’.

Having four athletes compete is a remarkable achievement, with credit also due to coaches David Parker and Derek Butterworth.