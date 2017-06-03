Pendle AC star at county championships

Pendle Athletic Club enjoyed a fantastic weekend at the Lancashire AA Track and Field Championships in Blackpool.

The club had 12 competing athletes – including Morgan Webster at the Yorkshire Championships – and earned 14 personal bests, winning nine gold medals, five silver and six bronze.

Joe Lonsdale in action

And Leah Hillman produced a Championship best performance to win the javelin.

Starting with the youngest, Under 15 Girl Ella Atkins put in a tremendous display in the 100m, earning herself a PB and a place in the final.

She went on to do the 200m and 300m, but narrowly missed out on further PBs.

In the Under 17 Men, Spencer Phelan, threw an exceptional 42.49m in the javelin for a silver medal, claimed a personal best in the shot with a whopping 10.37m, and gained a further PB in the discus as he won bronze.

Alex Baker and Zoe Kidney, for the Under 17 Women, both threw the javelin in excess of 38m, earning a gold and silver medal respectively, and beating the English Schools’ standard of 37 metres.

Alex then went on to throw a PB of 11.3m in the shot, to win a further gold medal.

In the Under 20 Men, Daemon Metcalfe leapt an incredible 1.75m in the high jump to win gold, and then went on to claim a fabulous PB in the long jump, landing a 6.14m jump for silver.

Gregan Baker, just coming up to the Under 20s, had a great throw in the discus, and finished with a PB of 27.21m and a bronze medal.

He also set a new best in the javelin and triple jump, finishing in the bronze medal position in the latter.

Also in the Under 20 Men was Joe Lonsdale, who smashed the English Schools’ qualifying standard in both the 100m and 200m, earning two gold medals.

For the Under 20 Women, Leah Hillman won four gold medals in the hammer, shot, discus and javelin.

She easily beat the English Schools’ qualifying standard of 37m by throwing 41.98m - earning a Championship best performance in the javelin.

The only competing senior woman was Lynn Baker, in her first Lancashire Championships, earning two bronze medals in the hammer and discus, gaining PBs in hammer, discus and shot.

For the senior men, Joshua Ingham ran a tremendous 5,000m in hot conditions, finishing sixth place, and Alan Plumb earned silver medals in the hammer and discus, and a bronze medal in the shot.

Special mention goes to Derek Butterworth, the throws coach, who had three athletes exceeding the English Schools’ qualifying standard.

Pendle’s athletes now wait to see if they get selected for the English Schools Championships in Birmingham at the beginning of July.

The club also thank coaches, Noel Finucane, David Parker and Daemon Metcalfe, as well as Butterworth.

Morgan Webster, the sole Pendle athlete at the Yorkshire Championships, performed well in a tough 1,500m field.