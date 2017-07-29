Pendle athletes impress

Have your say

It was fantastic weekend at the English Schools’ Athletics Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham for four Pendle AC athletes.

Leah Hillman won a bronze medal with a whopping personal best of 44.18m.

In the process, she bagged an improved Pendle club record and a National Standard.

Joe Lonsdale, although he finished fourth in the final of the Senior Boys’ 200m, gained a personal best of 21.75m in a new Pendle club record, earning a place at the Newcastle Games as a result.

Alex Baker, coming in at the youngest end of the age group, finished 10th in a field of 25 throwers for the Intergirls with a throw of 39.25m, claiming an English Schools’ Standard.

And Zoe Kidney finished 15th with a throw of 36.75m.

Both really enjoyed the experience of competing at such a prestigious event.

Former Pendle athlete Tiarnan Crorken finishing second in the senior boys’ 1,500m.

The icing on the cake for was that Joe and Leah were both chosen to be team captains in memory of Sheila Markendale, who would have been so proud of them all.

Following that, Leah and Joe went on to represent England at the Welsh Athletics Outdoor International in Cardiff.

Joe won gold in the 200m with a time of 21.75 seconds, just below the National Standard of 21.9.

And Leah won bronze in the javelin.