Pendle Forest stay out in front after fifth win in five

Five games into the season, and Pendle Forest picked up a fifth win against Lymm on Saturday.

Forest started slowly and spent the first five minutes in their own half.

Thea Cormack in possession

Having gained their composure, the midfield began to take control, with efficient passing, particularly down the right hand side, with player of the match Olivia Purtill and Thea Cormack linking up well.

Purtill was solid in defence, while Cormack weaved her way along the back line, creating chances for Hayley Baines, Charlotte Hartley and Karen Wignall, but the Lymm keeper was bold and dealt with the traffic.

With the Lymm defence under pressure, their manager was getting irritated and was cautioned by the umpires.

Penalty corner after penalty corner was awarded to Forest, but they found themselves unable to covert.

Charlotte Hartley on the ball

Lymm then came back with a surge of attacks of their own just before the break, but nothing significantly tested Jayne Kirkpatrick in goal.

In the second half , Forest were holding territory, and they showed patience until finally a breakthrough came.

Another penalty corner, using a different formation at the top of the D, saw Kayleigh Vickers smash the ball at goal, getting a deflection off a defender’s stick which saw the ball loop over the keeper’s head and in.

More chances came for a number of the forwards as Baines, Bythell and Hartley all went close.

Olivia Bythell is challenged

Forest managed to capitalise when Hartley launched into the defence, picking the ball up and stretching Lymmbefore slipping the ball to Karen Wignall, who was one on one with the keeper and put the ball away for a 2-0 lead.

A disagreement with the umpire forced Liv Bythell on to the sideline for two minutes, and a loss off concentration in defence allowed Lymm further chances late on, but the Forest defence rode these out and came away with 2-0 win to stay top of the league.

Tomorrow’s game sees an 11-30 a.m. start against Morpeth at Marsden Heights Community College.

l Five Pendle Forest players represented Lancashire Under 21s on Sunday at Northern Hockey Club.

Olivia Purtill was one of five Pendle Forest players to feature for Lancashire Under 21s

Olivia Bythell, Mawgan Naylor, Olivia Purtill, Freya Bythell and Thea Cormack all made the trip to Liverpool to play against Cumbria, Cheshire and Merseyside.

In the first game Lancashire beat Cumbria 1-0 with Olivia Bythell netting. Sister Freya then scored twice in a 2-0 win against Cheshire. In their final game Lancashire dominated possession but were unable to break down Merseyside in a 0-0 draw.