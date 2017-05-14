Pendle pupils reach finals

Pupils from Pendle Vale College are celebrating after clinching a place at the largest youth sporting event in Lancashire, following victory in an inclusive football competition.

The school will now represent Pendle at the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals where they will compete against teams from 14 Lancashire districts in a bid to be crowned county champions in inclusive football.

Fiona Callaghan, who is the school games organiser for Pendle and arranged the event, said: “The SPAR Lancashire School Games is about giving all children the opportunity to take part in competitive sport.

“It was fantastic to see such enthusiasm on display at the inclusive football qualifying event.

“Well done to Pendle Vale College, I can’t wait to see you do your district proud at the county finals in July and look forward to cheering you on.”

Now in its 11th year, the SPAR Lancashire School Games is made up of two main events providing all children in Lancashire with the opportunity to take part in competitive sport.

Schools across the county are now competing for a place at the county finals which will be held at Blackpool’s Stanley Park on July 4th, where over 2,000 children are expected to battle it out for glory.

A range of sports including gymnastics, football and athletics, as well as two new additions to the 2017 line-up, mixed cricket and touch rugby, will be contested by pupils from 15 Lancashire districts.