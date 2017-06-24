Pendle schools earn place at SPAR Lancashire Games finals

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School and Wheatley Lane Primary School are celebrating after clinching places at the largest youth sporting event in Lancashire, following victory in high five netball and orienteering competitions.

The schools will go on to represent the Pendle district at the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals on July 4th at Blackpool’s Stanley Park, where they will compete against teams from 14 Lancashire districts in a bid to be crowned county champions in high five netball and orienteering.

Fiona Callaghan, who is the school games organiser for Pendle and arranged the events, said: “With the county finals fast approaching, excitement is building and everyone is eager to make it to Blackpool for what’s always a fantastic day of sport.

“Congratulations to Sacred Heart and Wheatley Lane pupils, I’ll be cheering you on from the side-lines in July.”

Now in its 11th year, the SPAR Lancashire School Games is made up of two main events providing all children in Lancashire with the opportunity to take part in competitive sport.

Schools across the county are now competing for a place at the county finals which will be held at Stanley Park, where over 2,000 children are expected to battle it out for glory.

A range of sports including gymnastics, football and athletics, as well as two new additions to the 2017 line-up, mixed cricket and touch rugby, will be contested by pupils from 15 Lancashire districts.