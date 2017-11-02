Pendle swim trio impress in Sunderland

Three Pendle swimmers, who train with Skipton Swimming Club, impressed as the North East Region’s most talented 11–13-year-olds came together at Sunderland Aquatic Centre for the first part of the NER Short Course Championships.

To compete at regional level is an achievement in itself, and testament to all the hard work and commitment shown by the young athletes from Skipton Swimming Club, who gained qualifying times for this well respected competition.

Madison Turner, 13 of West Craven High School, Barnoldswick performed very well over the weekend.

She qualified for four events and gained personal best times in all of them.

She achieved two top 10 positions, coming fifth in the 200m backstroke in 2.27.68, and ninth in the 100m backstroke in 1.10.50

She also came 14th in the 400 Individual Medley with a time of 5.32.17, and was 15th in the 50m backstroke with a time of 33.46 seconds.

Swimming at her first North East Regional competition, Lily Pratt, 11 of Skipton Girls High School, made a great debut for the club, competing in three events over the weekend.

She picked up PBs in the 50m backstroke in 36.87 seconds, coming 24th in the 100m backstroke in 1.19.06, seconds, coming 17th overall.

Lily was also 17th in the 50m freestyle with a time of 31.86 seconds.

Harvey Pennington, 12 of Park High School, Colne, qualified for the 100m freestyle and gaining a PB of 1.06.41, coming 13th overall.

The second part of the Championships resumes this weekend with the senior swimmers, who also look to achieve some great results.