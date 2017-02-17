Positives in defeat for All Blacks in derby at Burnley

Saturday saw Colne and Nelson travel the short distance to their high-flying neighbours Burnley where they were beaten 51-7.

This was always going to be a difficult fixture, and so it proved.

Colne were weakened by the absence of a couple of key players, and they were 6-0 points down in the first 10 minutes or so to a couple of Burnley penalties.

The first was for an infringement in the ruck, and the second for what the referee saw as a deliberate crossing incident.

Shortly after, Burnley scored a try under the sticks, with the resultant kick converted.

Some positive play in the next few minutes saw Colne hold their own, with a particular impressive maul gaining good distance up to the Burnley 2,2 following a lineout on the halfway line.

In the 20th minute, an excellent interceptionon the halfway line by Matty Tindall saw him race gazelle-like downfield, away from the opposition, and pop the ball down right between the sticks.

He then converted the kick himself, leaving the score 13- 7 in Burnley’s favour.

Unfortunately, that was to be the last score for Colne during the game, with Burnley managing a further converted try before half-time, leaving the score 20-7 at the interval.

A bit of a melee during a scrum in the 70th minute saw the referee dish out a red and a yellow card to two Burnley players, with perhaps at least one Colne player being lucky not to follow suit.

Burnley scored a further four converted tries in the second half, and along with a penalty, saw them run out 51-7 winners at the final whistle.

There were, however, some real positives to take forward from this game to the home game with Bury tomorrow – not least being the new lineout combination of Kyle Hargreaves and Luke Edwards, which saw Colne win virtually every ball at the throw in.

Colne and Nelson seconds lost 63-7 to Preston fifths, in a game which saw the All Blacks travel with only nine players.

The nine players worked hard, but understandably could not create an overlap against 15.

In the second half, Colne powered over for a score to restore some pride, and did not disgrace themselves in the end.

l Colne and Nelson will be holding a former players’ reunion on March 25th, to coincide with the home game at Holt House against Didsbury Toc H.

Proceedings start at 1 p.m. with an under 16s game, followed by a buffet, and then the main match at 2-15 p.m.