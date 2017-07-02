Sam ready for arduous charity endurance effort

Colne and Nelson RUFC’s Sam Boatwright is about to take on the massive endurance journey of running and cycling across America from New York to Los Angeles.

Setting off from the Big Apple, he will run 50 miles in a day, followed by a 150-mile cycle the next.

He will continue this day after day until he reaches LA.

Heading out of New York, he will be heading to Philadelphia to run on the legendary steps where everyone’s favourite underdog Rocky was filmed.

From there, he will be heading north to the windy city and on to Chicago.

Once in Chicago, he will join the iconic Route 66 and make his way across America and down to LA.

Sam is no stranger to this type of challenge, as in 2012 he ran 50 miles every day for 50 days, which totalled 2500 miles round the United Kingdom, raising money for Help for Heroes.

Once again Sam will be raising money for the Help for Heroes Charity.

This journey will be long and brutal, and any donations via Sam’s Just Giving Page will be much appreciated.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-boatwright1

Sam’s epic journey means his return to pre season rugby training at Colne and Nelson ahead of the forthcoming season will be delayed.

Pre-season fitness training resumes at Holt House on Monday, July 10th.

All are welcome to go along and enjoy the sessions.

Colne await the issuing of the 2017-18 Lancashire (North) fixtures, with the new season set to begin in September.

The All Blacks finished eighth last season, with six wins and 14 defeats.

Tarleton won the league, with local rivals Burnley also promoted to North Lancashire/Cumbria after a 94-0 thumping of Whitehaven in their play-off final at Holden Road.