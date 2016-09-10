Scintillating Elliot lifts the Proctor Bowl

Eliot Platt was in scintillating form at Ghyll on Sunday, shooting five birdies in a score of 71-6- 65 to lift the Proctor Bowl first played for in 1911.

Yet amazingly he still needed a card play-off to shade Jonny McGeachie (71-6- 65), who took the Division 1 prize.

Andy Smith (85-16- 69) was the pick of Division 2 on the card from Adam Rowley (82-13- 69), while Dan Inman (92-17- 75) headed Division 3.

The August monthly Stableford turned out to be somewhat of a family affair, as Sean Lemon returned a score of 46 points to put father Craig emphatically into second place, 7 points behind.

Neil Bowditch (38 pts) was third on the card from Ken Inman, Andy Gibb and Graham Reeder.

A very rare a five way card play off was required to determine the winner of the Keith Bateson Memorial Trophy, where Paul Barnes (87-20- 67) was the victor ahead of Shaun Hills (74-7- 67) and Steve Greenwood (70-3- 67) in second and third places respectively.

After his maiden victory in the July Senior Medal the in-form Dave Perry (94-27- 67) replicated the feat to take the August Medal ahead of Chris Flood (91-23- 68), while Ray Duckworth (83-14- 69) was third on the card from Mick Parkins (80-11- 69).

In the Ladies’ Section Rosemary Fort returned 34 stableford points to record her second victory of the season in lifting the Weston Trophy ahead of Eileen Chapple and Pat Parrington.

On the junior front Tom Nutter won the DH Concrete Products Trophy with a score of 37 points from Freddie Paxton (36) and Jacob Jolly (32).

Over the summer months junior teams from Burnley, Ghyll, Marsden Park and Nelson have played a round at each club in the Leader-Times Pendle Summer League.

With the four best stableford scores to count in each round, Ghyll ran out as the eventual winners to lift the trophy for the third year running, with Marsden Park second. The individual order of merit was won by Jake Proctor of Marsden Park with Ghyll’s Freddie Paxton in second place.