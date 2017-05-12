Shayne Singleton determined to make British title dream a reality

Remember the euphoria painted across Shayne Singleton’s face when out-pointing Curtis Woodhouse in a war of attrition to become English champion?

Or the primal scream that reverberated around the Manchester Arena after downing Adil Anwar to reclaim the WBC International Silver title?

Shayne Singleton

The welterweight fighter has replayed those moments over and over again in his head in the build up to his “Battle of Britain” with champion soldier Bradley Skeete.

In his pursuit of the Lonsdale Belt, the 27-year-old said: “It would be absolutely amazing to win this. There isn’t a word to describe how it would feel to win that Lonsdale Belt. I keep picturing my arm getting raised at the end of the fight or the referee intervening.

“It would be great for a lad from Colne to achieve something like that. It would definitely change my life but it wouldn’t change the way I am. It would give me a sense of accomplishment. I just want to make this dream a reality.”

The pair, who were supposed to be chief support to Liam Smith’s battle with Gervonta Davis on May 20th, now headline the show at the Brentwood Centre in Essex on June 2nd, live on BoxNation.

An inconvenient myriad of date changes had threatened to unsteady Singleton’s preparations for the biggest fight of his career.

The former Sandygate amateur was already pencilled in as the underdog for the contest before such turbulence, facing the holder ranked number four with the IBF and fifth with the WBO.

Skeete, who dethroned Sam Eggington, the one person to stain Singleton’s 25-fight CV, to become champion has since made one successful defence against John Thain.

However, Singleton, who has been sparring with Reece Farnhill, Matthew Ryan and Mick Hall, is more confident than ever of causing an upset.

“Everything is spot on,” he said. “I’ve been getting some good sparring in and plenty of good rounds. It’s all coming together nicely.

“I’m very happy because I’m working on things now that I didn’t do in previous camps for Bradley Skeete.

“I always train hard and put plenty of graft in but I’m working on different shots and scenarios now. I’m just improving everything and I’ve upped my game.

“I think the extra time has benefited me because I’m getting more and more experience. I’ve had this fight on my mind for so long now, focusing on that one person, so I’ve been able to perfect the style that is going to win me the British title.

“It’s been hard to stay focused at times and to keep believing. This is the fourth date that we’ve had this year. I’ve still been training hard but doubt has crept in on occasions. I do sometimes wonder whether it’s going to happen.

“I was 100% confident of beating him before and I’m even more confident now that I’ve had this extra time to prepare. We’ve been able to bring different things in to the mix and it has all helped with my boxing.”

Singleton added: “A 12-round fight is a long time. Things can change so much over the course of it. Just look at how the Joshua and Klitschko fight panned out. This will be the first time that I’ve faced a world class fighter over that distance.

“I think it will go the majority of the way but I don’t think it will go to points. I can’t see him stopping me though. I might pinch the rounds with my work rate and get a decision on points but personally I don’t see it going past 10.

“But I just want the result and it doesn’t matter how I get it or which round it comes in. I just want to win that fight.

“I’ll be putting everything in to it but I won’t let what has happened distract me or affect my boxing. I can’t let emotion get involved but there may be extra fire in my punches.”