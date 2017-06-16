Singy pondering change of division

Former king of England Shayne Singleton is considering a climb in weight after falling short in his pursuit of Bradley Skeete’s British crown.

The 27-year-old was stopped in the fifth round at the Brentwood Centre in Essex after referee Marcus McDonnell intervened to quell the champion’s bombardment.

The welterweight fighter, who conquered one-time professional footballer Curtis Woodhouse at 140lbs in 2013, is looking to jump up another division, this time to super welterweight, after revealing the physical demands that trying to make 147 has on his body.

“I’m going on holiday then I’m going to come back to see what’s next,” he said. “There is the option of moving up to light-middleweight because my punch resistance at this weight is shot. I shouldn’t be going down on my back side with some of these shots.

“I feel like I’m stripping too much water from my body 24 hours before the weigh in. I’ve shown I can stand up to cruiserweights and light heavyweights in the gym and I can give it back. But taking 10lbs of water out of my body is affecting me and weakening me.

“I can only try it out and see what happens. I need to learn how to control my aggression first though.”

The Pendle pugilist has had three shots at the WBC International Silver title sandwiched in-between his two biggest nights in the sport, totalling 12 contests, but Singleton is hoping that he won’t have to wait as long for another opportunity.

With Liam Williams owning the Lord Lonsdale strap at 154lbs, Singleton said: “I’ve not really looked in to it yet. I won’t be going straight in to a title fight. I need to build myself up in the division first and get a feel of the weight.

“Hopefully it won’t take as long as it did after I’d won the English title. It’s just a case of rebuilding but Steve Wood and Karl Ince have got to accept the move. I believe I’d be stronger at that weight.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved. I’ve done great, won six belts and fought for a British title. It’s good but I’m not finished yet. I’ve got the ability to do better.”