Spencer claims the Hunter Trophy at Ghyll

Ghyll Golf Club juniors played their major competition of the season, the 36-hole Hunter Trophy off the men’s competition tees, with Spencer Datkiewicz winning with net rounds of 68 and 70.

In second place with 67 and 73 was Freddie Paxton and in third place was Matt Stevens with rounds of 68 and 74.

On Sunday, Ghyll Golf Club members competed for the Slater Centenary Trophy.

The winner was Dave Cockell, with a score of 72-6-66.

Division One winner was Liam Bowditch with a score of 72-4-68.

Division Two winner was Steve Mortimer with 79-10-69, and Division Three winner was Alec Russell with 95-28-67.