Spencer qualifies for the British Junior Masters

Ghyll Golf Club junior Spencer Datkiewicz has qualified for the British Junior Masters at Close House.

The 12-year-old from Barnoldswick’s qualifying score, which won his category, was a nett 68 off the white tees.

Spencer, who is now playing off a handicap of 12.5, will be playing in the Final at Close House on September 26th.

Prizes on the day will be presented by former world number one Lee Westwood, and the overall winner on the day will have the opportunity to play in the British Masters Pro-Am.

Westwood became the official attached Tour Professional at Close House, in Newcastle, in 2011, opening the Lee Westwood Colt Course in May 2011.

Westwood wears the Close House logo on his cap at every event.

Spencer’s qualification comes on the back of recently winning best nett in the Bradford Union Junior Team Championship with 44 points at Bingley St Ives.