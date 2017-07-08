Taekwondo grading success

Martial arts club Jakeun Bal Taekwondo held their latest club grading on Saturday.

Successfully promoted on the day were: Abdullah Iqbal, Abdullah Shah, Adam Hussain, Braden Barraclough, Callum Sutcliffe, Cory Salmon, Dillon Worgan, Harry Davidson, James Heaton, James Holgate, Jessica Beswick, Joel Beet, Jonathon Heaton, Kevinue Nganga, Leon Mackrell, Lucy Barnacle, Luke Holgate, Mason Schofield, Mason Taylor, Talhah Amran.

Most improved student of the term: Jessica Beswick; Intructor Poomsae Trophy: James Heaton; Special Commendation to Cory Salmon, who will now train for his black belt.

For details of classes at Crow Wood Leisure, Burnley and Pendle Wavelengths, Nelson, contact the centres directly or instructor Debra: calderdebra@hotmail.co.uk or 07813 909197.