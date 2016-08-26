Team Pendle storm to medal success

Team Pendle stormed to success at this year’s SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals in Blackpool.

Pupils from Park High School won gold in tee ball, while a solid performance saw them take silver in the duathlon event. Earby Springfield Primary School added bronze in mini tennis.

