Three time champion Farakh is the golden boy

Past champions were sat table-side for the Grand Final of the 2017 Foster’s Golden Cue competition as Farakh Ajaib secured his third title.

The large table champion beat small table supremo Wayne Cotterill 4-2 at Ighten Leigh Social Club in a thrilling encounter.

Duncan McNally, Russell Large, Glenn Stevenson, Jon Clark, Jimmy Waddington and Pate Mercer, former kings of the cue, watched on to see the eventual winner recover from a two frame deficit.

Cotterill got off to a flyer by snatching the first on the large table on the black after a nervy start from both players before storming into a surprise 2-0 lead with some great potting in frame two on the small table.

Farak then got into gear on his return to the large table and comfortably took the third frame, but it was frame four after the break that was to prove pivotal in the outcome of this match.

Cotterill slammed in an impressive 52 which looked like developing into another century but he broke down unexpectedly when missing a red to the corner bag.

Farak was 56 behind but looked up for the task and duly took the frame on the black to make it 2-2.

After that frame Farak never looked anything but in control and took the next two frames in quick succession, finishing with a high break on the night of 58 to take the match and title of overall champion for 2017.

The presentation took place straight after the match with Kev Catlow and Graham Jones of Heineken UK doing the honours. Organisers thanked all who were involved in this year’s championships.