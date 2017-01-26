Tindall seals victory for the All Blacks against Ormskirk

Colne and Nelson RUFC beat Ormskirk 20-14 at home in a rearranged fixture on Saturday.

A strong start from Colne saw all the play in the first few minutes in the Ormskirk half.

Colne and Nelson in action against Ormskirk on Saturday

Sustained pressure by Colne, with some quick hands and swift passing, saw Cardy drop over the whitewash for the first try of the day, which was not converted.

Further pressure from the All Blacks saw the ball stay mainly in the Ormskirk half, and on the 35-minute mark, an excellent kick and chase from Matty Tindall saw Cardy collect the ball and once again get over the line in the corner.

The conversion was kicked, leaving it 12-0, which was how the sides went in at half-time.

The second half saw Colne drop off the pace slightly, which allowed Ormskirk to score an unconverted try.

In the 51st minute, an excellent lineout by Colne saw the ball won by Luke Edwards, and a strong secure and drive saw the All Blacks make good ground up the pitch.

Aa stormer of a pass from Tindall allowed Brad Collins to drop over for a try, with the kick not converted.

A bit of indiscipline by Colne saw them give away two penalties in fairly quick succession, which saw Ormskirk peg back the score, leaving it 17-14 with 10 minutes left.

Some strong defending by the whole 15, and in particular man of the match Jamie Gane, saw Colne manage to keep the score at that, until a couple of minutes before the end when they were awarded a penalty directly in front of the sticks, which was converted by Tindall for a final score of 20-14.

It was strong performance in good conditions which sets Colne up nicely for their next match tomorrow, at home against Thornton Cleveleys.

Colne and Nelson seconds beat Garstang seconds 14-5.

The All Blacks went ahead when a nice little chip over from fly half Tom Davies was caught by centre Henry Frankland, who went to ground.

Good support from Ash Grant and Nathan Singleton allowed quick ball for Connor Kinnane to pick up and set off running, and the big, lumbering second row sold them a dummy to score under the posts, converted by Frankland.

Then, from a penalty, quick thinking from full back-backrow Aaron Denton saw him charge upfield. Scrum half Paul Strickland took a quick tap and passed him the ball, Denton drew in the retreating Garstang players and passed the ball to Frankland, who walked over for a try which he converted.

In the second half, Garstang scored an unconverted try, but Colne held on for the win.

Craig Frankland was Padiham Tyre Centre man of the match.