Trawden AC pair retain their Adventure Race Series title

Two members of Trawden AC – Molly Ralphson and Peter Stobbs – have clinched the Open 5 Adventure Race Series title for the second year in a row.

Adventure Racing is a multi-disciplinary sport involving navigation over unmarked terrain.

This national series have been based in four locations over the season – the Lake District, Shropshire, the Yorkshire Dales and the final one on Sunday was in the North Yorkshire Moors.

At each race, competitors visit as many controls as possible on mountain bike and by running, within a five-hour time limit.

Each control has different point values, and the pair with the most points wins.

You get points deducted for being late back to the base.

Ralphson and Stobbs said: “Adventure racing is a great way to see parts of the country you wouldn’t normally see, they take you to some beautiful, remote spots in all sorts of weather.

“It is a brilliant way to spend a day!”