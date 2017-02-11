Winter league comes to a close at Ghyll Golf Club

Ghyll Golf Club’s winter league served up an exciting finale as the championship was secured by a solitary point.

The winning team needed one point from the last match to clinch the title and just managed to scramble over the line.

Two teams finished one point behind the leaders and had a sudden death playoff for second and third.

Winners were Bob Bugler, his son Sam Bugler, Bob’s brother Alan Bugler and Sean Hills.

Second after a playoff were Steve Mortimer, Ray Duckworth, John Moreman and Jack Farnhill

Third were Dan Inman, Ken Inman, John Ensby and David Bellwood.

Winners of the coveted wooden spoon were John Blackmore, Danny Blackmore, Brent Noble and David Walling.

The picture shows, from left to right, Winter League champions Sean Hills, Sam Bugler and Bob Bugler.