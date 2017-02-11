Wrestlers grapple their way to Welsh Open glory

Youngsters at Nelson Wrestling Club channelled their inner ‘Ultimate Warrior’ to take a haul of medals at the Welsh Open.

Representatives for the club hit double figures for the competitionas they landed six podium finishes.

Muhammad Hyder Husayn was the golden boy of the event, taking victory in his junior category, while Bilal Saleem and Dawud Ali claimed silver in their respective classes.

The club rounded off their involvement with the capture of three bronze medals courtesy of Abdal-Rahman Hussai, Leon Ormerod and Bilal Ali.

Speaking about the club’s proteges, coach Mubashar Arshad told the Nelson Leader last year: “We’re quite fortunate because a lot of the kids that come through our doors are quite talented. I’m very positive.”