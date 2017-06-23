Nelson beaten at home in cup quarter-final

Nelson beat Bacup by three wickets in the Foster’s Lancashire League on Sunday as they bounced back from a Worsley Cup quarter-final exit the previous day.

On Saturday at Seedhill, Accrington were the visitors, and emerged victorious by 73 runs to claim a semi-final tie at Church, conquerors of East Lancashire.

Skipper and professional Devon Conway won the toss and inserted Accrington, and the hosts would have fancied their chances at tea, having pegged back the visitors.

Accrington lost their third wicket with the score on 164, but were all out for 218.

Captain Simon Hanson, who hit 46, including four fours, put on 82 for the first wicket with Sam Bancroft, who made 36.

Billy Jamil bowled the latter, with Conway trapping Hanson at 127 for the first of his five wickets.

Keiren Grimshaw batted at number three and top scored with 69, including eight fours and a six, but Nelson met little resistance down the order, dismissing their opponents for 218 in the final over.

However, the concession of 37 extras wasn’t helpful.

In reply, Nelson were bowled out for 145 in 40.5 overs as Ross Brown took 4-50 and Hanson 3-21.

They were up against it from the off, losing wickets at regular intervals, with 27 the biggest partnership for the sixth wicket, taking the score to 101, as Russell Bradley top scored with 33, Conway added 27, Caleb Grant 16 and Lewis Bradley 15.

On Sunday, Nelson responded to beat Bacup by three wickets at Seedhill.

Bacup won the toss and batted, closing on 173-7 – of which Ernest Kemm made 100 not out from 141 balls, with six fours and a six.

Aaron Fielding added 31, with Syed Shah taking 3-18 for Nelson.

Nelson passed the target with four overs and three wickets to spare as Russell Bradley hit 47, Jamil 34, Lewis Bradley 21 and Khurram Nazir 15, with Shah (13 not out) and Zain Abbas (11 not out) seeing them over the line.

On Friday night, Conway hit 66 not out as Nelson beat Haslingden by four wickets in the Twenty20, with Russell Bradley adding 52.

Nelson are at Colne in the Twenty20 tonight, and travel to Clitheroe in the league tomorrow.