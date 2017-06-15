Nelson exit LCB Knockout after home defeat

Nelson were knocked out of the LCB Knockout Cup at the second round stage by Longridge on Sunday, in a game switched to Seedhill.

The hosts were dismissed for 87, before Longidge knocked off the runs for the loss of six wickets to set up a third round tie against Clitheroe.

Kyle Helm won the toss and decided to put Nelson in, the locals started in solid fashion.

Openers Nabil Jamil (13) and Lewis Bradley (25) led the way, until both fell victim to Jonathan Millward.

Professional Devon Conway added 20 and Russell Bradley 11, before they were both dismissed by Rory McDowell.

That was when the wheels came off the Nelson innings, with no other batsman making it into double figures.

Ian Simpson was largely responsible for the Nelson collapse, as he finished with figures of 5-10.

McDowell added another wicket to end with 3-19 while Millward claimed 2-34.

Longridge’s reply was anything but routine, as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Openers James Whitehead (7) and Josh McDowell (0) departed cheaply, falling to Waqas Tahir, as did Luke Platt (5), caught behind by Russell Bradley off Caleb Grant.

Helm departed for 13 and Tom Howarth was dismissed without scoring, both off the bowling of Syed Shah.

However, any Longridge nerves were calmed by Dan Wilkinson Jnr and Nick Wilkinson. Wilkinson Jnr hit an undefeated 32, while Wilkinson added 19 before falling victim to Tahir, who finished with 3-38.

Millward joined Wilkinson Jnr and was three not out when Longridge reached their target in the 27th over.

On Friday night, Nelson lost by 15 runs at home to Burnley in the Twenty20 competition.

Burnley hit 132-8, with Chris Holt making 32, sharing 56 with Dan Pickup (25) for the second wicket. Joey Marshall added 20 and Jhangir Liaqat 22.

Conway dominated Nelson’s reply with 83, but Nelson were 117 all out, as Bharat Tripathi took 5-17 and Holt 2-32.

Nelson’s league game at home to Rishton on Saturday was abandoned.

On Friday, Nelson are at Haslingden in the Twenty20, before hosting Accrington in the Worsley Cup on Saturday, and Bacup in the league on Sunday.