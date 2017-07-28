Nelson finish Phase One in top half of the table

Have your say

Nelson sealed a place in the Foster’s Lancashire League A Division after victory over Lowerhouse at the Brooks Foundation Ground on Saturday.

The 38-run success in the mini-derby sees Neil Thompson’s side in fifth place at the end of Phase One, as they made the cut.

Opponents Lowerhouse, however, are made to sweat as they currently sit eighth in the table, and require a couple of points at home to Church to make sure of their place in the top flight.

Nelson openers Lewis Bradley and David Crotty put on 120 to get them off to a flying start, in an eventual finish of 261-5.

Bradley hit eight fours in making a career best 82 from 120 balls, with Crotty hitting seven fours and a six in his 81-ball innings of 56.

Professional Devon Conway then hit four fours and a six in his 63 ball knock of 55.

Lowerhouse professional Ockert Erasmus passed 500 runs for the season in the home side’s reply, during his innings of 65, which included nine fours.

He added 109 for the fifth wicket with Paddy Martin (27).

Chris Bleazard also made an unbeaten 32, Dean Barlow 27 and skipper Ben Heap 15, but the West Enders fell short.

Nelson take on East Lancashire at Seedhill on Sunday, in their final Phase One encounter.