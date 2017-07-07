Nelson foiled by the rain in run chase

Nelson were cut short in their prime on Saturday as they were beaten at Seedhill by Todmorden on run rate in a rain-affected match.

Todmorden won the toss and decided to bat, and totalled 178-8, with Kristian Garland top-scoring with an unbeaten 52, as Khurram Nazir took 4-49 for Nelson.

But with the hosts on 69-1, with 27 overs to play – and David Crotty unbeaten on 35 and professional Devon Conway 20 not out, the clouds broke and made no further play possible, with Nelson short of their target of 106.

That left Nelson with two batting points, as Todmorden claimed 10 points for a run rate win.

Todmorden openers Simon Newbitt and Ben Pearson had shared 49 for the first wicket before thew latter fell LBW to Nazir for 14.

Newbitt was then bowled by home captain Neil Thompson for 37.

Two more wickets fell cheaply, as Ben Sutcliffe handed Thompson a return catch for seven, while professional Kelly Smuts was bowled by Nazir for 13.

Garland anchored the innings, however, staying around for 97 balls for 52 not out, as wickets fell around him.

Skipper Andrew Sutcliffe (10), Elliott Gilford (4), Graham Lalor (4) and Martin Harlow (13) all fell with little impact on the scoreboard as Todmorden closed on 178-8.

Waqas Tahir took 2-45 and Thompson 2-43.

In reply, Lewis Bradley made 10 before he was caught behind at 26, but Crotty and professional Conway took the score to 69 when rain stopped play.

Nelson are at Great Harwood on Saturday.

Beforehand, on Friday, they will travel to Darwen in the Twenty20 quarter-finals, despite losing their final Pride of Pendle Group game to winners Clitheroe by 95 runs.

Clitheroe hit the highest Twenty20 score of the season as the closed on 205-5.

Professional Fawad Alam hit 82 off 44 balls, while Jack Dewhurst (37), Charlie Dewhurst (31) and Tom Lord (30) also contributed.

Matthew Heap took 2-13 and Haroon Manaf 2-35.

Former Nelson man Harrison Phelan then took 3-44, Alam 2-3 and Sam Halstead 2-13 to bowl Nelson out for 110.

Manaf hit 41 and Caleb Grant 22 for Nelson.