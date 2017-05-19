Nelson on receiving end

Nelson were on the receiving end as Burnley set a new club record innings total in a comfortable mini-derby win at MyProtein Turf Moor.

The hosts clocked up an impressive tally of 333-3 against their rivals and went on to secure their second triumph of the campaign by a 188-run margin.

Professional Chris Holt hit 120 from 124 balls with eight fours and five sixes, adding 129 for the first wicket with Liam Bedford who hit 74 from 73 balls with 14 boundaries.

The paid man then added a 64-run stand for the second wicket with Matt Roberts (28), and 82 for the third wicket with Joey Marshall.

Marshall went on to make an unbeaten 59 following Holt’s departure at 275, hitting seven fours and a six having faced 42 deliveries.

David Brown also finished unbeaten, making 24 from 13 balls in an unbroken stand of 58 for the fourth wicket.

Stand-in Nelson skipper David Crotty top scored with 55 in Nelson’s reply of 145 all out. Crotty hit four fours and two sixes.

Haroon Manaf made 23 on his senior debut, Syed Shah hit 21 and Michael Bradley 15 with Cole Hayman taking 3-46 and Holt 2-2 for Burnley.

Nelson will aim to bounce back when they travel to Acre Bottom to face champions Ramsbottom tomorrow.