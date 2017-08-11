Nelson start Phase Two with convincing victory

Have your say

Nelson professional Devon Conway made 93 as Nelson started Phase Two of the Lancashire League season with a fine 80-run victory over East Lancashire at Seedhill.

But the impressive South African – with 940 runs to his name in league and Worsley Cup – is to sign off, with the club hosting a farewell tomorrow down at the club.

The day will start with a Dads v Lads Twenty20 game at 2 p.m., followed by a barbeque tea.

East Lancs won the toss and inserted Nelson on Saturday, and openers Lewis Bradley and David Crotty shared 36 for the first wicket, before Bradley was bowled by Lewis Pearson for 15.

Crotty had made 28 when he was trapped in front by Minhaj Bhada at 51in the 16th over, but Conway anchored the innings before being eighth man out.

He added 59 for the fourth wicket with captain Neil Thompson (24), and 67 with Russell Bradley (25) for the fifth.

He hit eight fours and a six in his innings as Nelson closed on 231 all out.

Bhada took 6-54 for East Lancs, and hit 30 in reply.

But Nelson dismissed the visitors for 151, as Waqas Tahir took 3-49, Thompson 3-32 and Elliot Bradley 2-15.

But for captain John Turner (42) sharing 52 with James Westhead (26) for the ninth wicket, it would have been an even more comprehensive victory.

Nelson are at Ramsbottom on Sunday.