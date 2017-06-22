Pussegolla knock in vain as Barlick suffer cup exit

Barnoldswick missed out on a Ramsbottom Cup semi-final berth as they were beaten by five wickets by Whalley at Station Road on Sunday.

The previous day, Barlick eased past Ribblesdale Wanderers in the league, but Wanderers’ Ribble Valley neighbours proved too strong in the cup.

Umar Saddique’s men batted first at Whalley, but suffered an early blow as Abdul Saddique was trapped by Nick Benton for six with the score on nine.

Amir Saddique and Nabeel Ahmed (3) shared 23, with Saddique (25) the main contributor.

Simon Gorton saw off the pair to leave Barlick 52-3.

Professional Shaskrika Pussegolla went on to anchor the innings with a 66-ball 76, sharing 30 with his captain (21) and 36 with Sajid Akhtar (13), before being seventh man out at 181.

Scott Howarth-Hynes finished unbeaten on 33 from 36 balls as Barnoldswick closed on 204-8.

Paddy Turner removed Whalley opener James Galling with nine on the board, but Mark Fallon (32) and Stuart Crabtree (61) shared 64 for the second wicket.

Two quick wickets saw Whalley at 94-3, but Crabtree and skipper Richard Lamb (62 not out) took the hosts to the brink of victory, getting over the line with five wickets and 2.1 overs in hand.

The previous day, Barnoldswick batted first and made 204-5 against Ribblesdale, who were in trouble from the off in their reply at 2-1, 7-2, 35-4 and 43-5, and though they rallied late in the order, were dismissed for 140.

Barnoldswick lost their Twenty20 tie at Settle on Friday night by 18 runs.

Settle made 141-9, with 47 from Ali Azmat, as Abdul Saddique took 4-19.

Barlick replied with 123-8, Pussegolla top-scoring with 27, with Akhtar adding 22.

Barnoldswick are in Section A action on Saturday when they travel to Ribchester Road to face Salesbury, with wickets pitched at 1-30 p.m.