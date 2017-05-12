Record-breaking Dev smashes a double ton

Nelson professional Devon Conway produced a record-breaking performance to guide his men into the second round of the Worsley Cup.

The South African all-rounder struck an amazing unbeaten 231 as Nelson thrashed Rishton by 149 runs at Seedhill on Sunday.

His knock was a limited overs record and included 19 fours and 11 sixes and came off just 146 balls.

It enabled the home side to post 354-4 – their highest total in the Worsley Cup since 1939.

The Springbok put on 209 for the second wicket with David Crotty, who hit eight fours and two sixes in making 77.

He took 100 balls for his century and another 32 balls to reach his double hundred.

Only Collie Smith’s unbeaten 306 in 1959 stands above Conway’s remarkable knock.

Rishton sub professional Qaiser Abbas conceded just 28 runs from his 10 over spell, but Brad Boddie’s nine overs went for 106.

Abbas hit a run-a-ball 92 with nine fours and four sixes in Rishton’s 205-7.

Ali Hasham chipped in with 30, while Nelson used nine bowlers, including Wasim Qureshi who took 3-36 while veteran Michael Bradley turned his arm over for the first time since 1998.

While Sunday was a day to remember for Nelson, Saturday was not quite so memorable as they were beaten by 31 runs at home by Accrington.

Half centuries by skipper Simon Hanson and Keiren Grimshaw helped Accrington make 226-7 at Nelson.

Hanson hit eight fours in making 71 from 130 balls, adding 87 for the second wicket with professional Michael Erlank who hit four fours and a six in a 49-ball knock of 38.

Hanson and Grimshaw then put on 79 for the third wicket with Grimshaw hitting five fours and a six in making 57 from 74 balls before falling to David Crotty (4-65).

Nelson also conceded 35 extras, 30 of which were wides.

Erlank took a league best 4-55 to help dismiss Nelson for 195. Conway top scored with 50 from 76 balls with Lewis Bradley hitting 42.

On Sunday, Nelson travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley