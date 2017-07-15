Saddique plays starring role in Twenty20 triumph

Abdul Saddique played a starring role in Barnoldswick’s Twenty20 quarter-final win over Baxenden.

The opening batsman crafted an unbeaten knock of 78 to architect the club’s passage to Finals Day in the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

It took Saddique just 60 deliveries to make his mark as he hit 11 fours to provide over half of the home side’s total at Victory Park.

Professional Shashrika Pussegolla added 27 to Barnoldswick’s 147-4 finish while Wasique Ali made 25.

Baxenden failed to pick up any pace in the reply with Ben Swindells’ top score of 26 not out unable to threaten Barnoldswick’s command.

However, Umar Saddique’s side didn’t capitalise on Settle’s first slip up of the season as they slipped to defeat against Oswaldtwistle Immanuel at New Lane.

Professional Merennage Akshu Prihan Fernando was the away side’s undoing, finishing with outstanding figures of 8-28 off a 12-over spell.

Paid man Pussegola top scored with 19 for Barnoldswick, Scott Haworth-Hynes contributed 17 runs, Nabeel Ahmed made 15 while Amir Saddique added 14 to the 107-run total.

That was 54 runs short of the target that the home side had set which saw Prihan post the biggest numbers with a knock of 55.

Pussegolla and Sajid Akhtar had taken four wickets apiece but it wasn’t enough to limit the hosts.

Barnoldswick, who trail Settle by eight points, host the league leaders tomorrow.

