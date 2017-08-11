Saddique takes seven wickets in Barlick win

Abdul Saddique took 7-21 off 14.4 overs as Barnoldswick beat Baxenden by four wickets on Saturday at Victory Park to return to second place in Section A of the Ribblesdale League.
Saddique opened the bowling and had success from the off, as Baxenden were all out for 84 in 28.4 overs, with professional Shashrika Pussegolla adding 2-24.
It wasn’t plain sailing in reply, but an unbeaten 26 from Jonathan Beech saw Barlick home.
Barnoldswick host Salesbury tomorrow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.