Saddique takes seven wickets in Barlick win

Abdul Saddique took 7-21 off 14.4 overs as Barnoldswick beat Baxenden by four wickets on Saturday at Victory Park to return to second place in Section A of the Ribblesdale League.

Saddique opened the bowling and had success from the off, as Baxenden were all out for 84 in 28.4 overs, with professional Shashrika Pussegolla adding 2-24.

It wasn’t plain sailing in reply, but an unbeaten 26 from Jonathan Beech saw Barlick home.

Barnoldswick host Salesbury tomorrow.