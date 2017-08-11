Six-shooter stuns leaders Padiham

Have your say

Ryan Levy took 6-18 as Earby stunned Ribblesdale League Section B leaders Padiham on Saturday at the Applegarth in a low-scoring encounter.

Earby were dismissed for 100 in 22.3 overs, as visiting paid man Brady Barends took 5-33.

Opener Jake Greenbank made 28 and Matt Nutter 30 for the hosts, with only Lee Parkinson, who hit 12 opening with Greenbank, able to join them in double figures.

Padiham looked in charge, at tea, but were themselves all out for 59 in just 16.1 overs.

The first two wickets fell without score, as skipper Phil Haggerty and former captain Callum Clarke were sent back by Levy.

Barends and Kevin Hitchon put on 50 for the third wicket, but when the pro was bowled by Jason Lockley for 20, Hitchon (25) followed without addition to the score,out to Levy, the final six wickets fell for just five runs.

Seven Padiham batsmen were out without score, as Lockley finished with 3-13 to back up Levy.

Earby are at home to Brinscall tomorrow.