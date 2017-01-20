Soccersixes' six-a-side Nelson league

Soccersixes have introduced a brand-new six-a-side Community Football League for over-16s to take part in weekly exercise at Nelson and Colne College.

Taking place on Sunday evenings at Nelson & Colne College's 3G surface, the fantastic new league will run between 5pm and 7pm each week, while all equipment provided, the league is SFA affiliated with qualified referees, and there will be online league tables and statistics.

For more information, head to the website at https://www.soccersixes.net/info/leaguegroups/10829