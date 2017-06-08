Tahir takes career-best haul as Nelson beat Enfield

Nelson claimed a pair of wins over Enfield, either side of a defeat at East Lancashire over the weekend.

On Friday night, the Seedhill side won by six wickets at Dill Hall Lane in the first game of the Lancashire League’s Twenty20 competition, in the Pride of Pendle group.

Home captain Tiarnan Hamill won the toss and decided to bat, and hit 41 not out as his side closed on 128-4.

He came in with the score at 14-1, after Caleb Grant bowled Charlie Jackson, and top-scored, putting on 61 for the fourth wicket with Joe Wrigley, who hit 35 from 32 balls before perishing off the last ball of the innings.

In reply, openers Russell Bradley and professional Devon Conway put on 89, to help Nelson ease to victory with more than four overs to spare.

Bradley hit 48 from 40 balls, and Conway 55 from 44 balls, with the latter departing five runs short of the target.

Back to the league, and on Saturday, Nelson went down by two wickets to East Lancashire at Alexandra Meadows.

Stand-in skipper Conway was again in the runs as he claimed his first league century, making 100 from 139 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

Conway shared 95 for the second wicket with David Crotty (26) and 60 with Russell Bradley (24) for the fourth wicket as Nelson made 240-8.

There were further contributions from Matthew Pettinger, who added 19, while Khurram Nazir and Zain Abbas both hit 18.

East Lancashire lost two overs of their reply to rain, as their target was reduced to 233, and they came through with two wickets and three balls to spare.

Waqas Tahir (2-49) opened the attack and saw off both Paul and John Turner for four, however, Minhaj Bhada and professional Andries Gous built the foundations as they put on 121 for the third wicket.

Bhada was third man out for 65, while Gous followed four runs later for a 75-ball 61.

Mo Bhada (18) and Niall Boyle (15) moved the hosts towards the line, before Ziyad Bhada (21 not out) and Adam Bolton (15 not out) shared 38 to secure victory.

Grant finished with 3-37.

Then on Sunday, Nelson beat Enfield by five wickets at Seedhill.

Tahir took 6-45 from 12.2 overs – his best figures to date – as Enfield were out for 150.

Nazir also claimed 3-22 with Declan Bailey making 42 and Joe Wrigley 35.

In reply, Crotty led Nelson to vi ctory with 76, after sharing 85 with Lewis Bradley (37) and 35 with Conway (17).

Nelson host Burnley on Friday night in the Twenty20, and Rishton on Saturday, before a trip to Longridge in the LCB Knockout on Sunday.