Von Berg sees off Colne

Colne were beaten by seven wickets at home to Rishton on Saturday as they started Phase Two of the Lancashire League season in disappointing fashion.

Visiting professional Shaun von Berg took 4-44 as Colne were bowled out for 125 in 43.4 overs, before hitting 73 in reply, as the Hyndburn side got home inside 32 overs.

Rishton won the toss and decided to let Colne bat first.

Chris Walton fell to visiting professional Matthew Lambert without scoring, but Colne recovered as fellow opener Danny Kegg and number four batsman Tom Bradshaw both made 22, either side of professional Unmukt Chand – in his last match for the club – hitting 13.

George Braithwaite added 19 and skipper Matt Walker 13, but the tail didn’t wag as Colne went from 103-7 to 125 all out.

Von Berg was the destroyer in chief with his 4-44, with Kelly Mall and Bradley Boddie taking two wickets apiece.

Von Berg then hit 73, with 11 fours, as he shared 100 with Brad Boddie (27) for the third wicket.

That was the last wicket to fall, with Rishton six short of victory, von Berg seeing them over the line.

Chris Sanderson also made 18.

Chand left the club for a pre season camp on Monday, and as he is unable to commit for next season until after the IPL Draft in February 2018, Colne have decided to explore other options.

Colne are at Rawtenstall on Sunday as Phase Two continues.